9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Nelly’s Rape Accuser Asks Judge For An Injunction Against His Penis

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

From TMZ

Monique Greene filed new legal docs in her lawsuit  asking for an injunction against both Nelly and his penis.

Greene claims Nelly seeks out “beautiful women of color” at his concerts, typically “with beautiful faces and curvy figures.” She also claims Nelly “is particularly attracted to women who were resistant.”

Greene says at some point Nelly will begin masturbating in front of the women “with the expectation that presenting himself would entitle him to sexual gratification and that the women were drawn to and could not resist his penis.” She says if a woman resists he “sexually accosts and/or assaults her” and this includes ejaculating on the woman’s body.

Greene says she is aware of at least 2 other women who she says suffered the same fate as her with the rapper.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 21 hours ago
01.24.18
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 2 days ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 3 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 7 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos