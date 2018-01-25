9 O'Clock News
Loni Love Speaks On Ciara: It’s Hard To “Carry Yourself Like A Wife” When Black Men

Singer Ciara stirred by sharing a clip of Pastor John Gray’s advice to women who were looking to get married.

#LevelUp. Don’t Settle.

The singer, who wed husband Russell Wilson in 2016, shared the clip of Pastor Gray’s message with the caption, “#LevelUp. Don’t settle.”

While some agreed with the statements that were made, there were also a number of people who took issue with the message, citing a lack of messages being shared with men about how they need to carry themselves. One public figure who also wasn’t too pleased with the “carry yourself like a wife, a husband will find you” way of thinking is The Real co-host, Loni Love. On Monday’s show she made the point of asking how it would be possible for a Black woman to find their perfect match when a number of Black men are unavailable due to incarceration.

As for Love’s own response, it’s a point that’s been made in the past. However, if these unavailable men she speaks of weren’t in prison, who’s to say they would actually be suitable partners ready to commit? Check out her comments in full on the show below:

Ciara also added…

❤️

Read more at madamenoire.com

