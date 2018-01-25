Jeff Johnson: Why The 2018 Government Shutdown Is “Punk Stuff” [EXCLUSIVE]

For a short period of time, the government shut down this week, because of division over immigration policy. Jeff Johnson explains how some Democrats in Republican states seem to have folded and given in to a deal that shouldn’t have been struck in the first place.
So even though the shutdown is over, Democrats didn’t really get anything out of the deal they struck. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
