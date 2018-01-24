One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her Viral Moves At A Spurs Game

Nine-year-old Gia Perez was just another Spurs fan going to a game for the first time on Sunday. However, when she left the venue, she was known as the life of the party.

Before the match against the Indiana Pacers started, the Spurs’ Team Energy hyped the crowd with their usual freestyle sessions.

Gia hopped into the mix and the results were ecstatic. Check out her moves below!

So my little sister is at the spurs game and my dad sends me this pic.twitter.com/Mwuf7KbbRi — 🌜G🌛 (@gianna102208) January 22, 2018

Gia’s sister G’Anna Perez posted the video on Twitter and it’s since been viewed more than 45,000 times. It also collected over 1,000 retweets and 3,400 likes.

When speaking of her sister, G’Anna told KSAT.com, “she is shy free and dances away wherever there is music (and) dances everything from hip-hop to bachata.”

The young talent definitely left her mark on the stadium. It’s safe to say Team Energy will keep her in mind whenever they need their next crowd boost!

