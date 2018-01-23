News
Home > News

LOL: J. Holiday Gets Dragged For Coming After Beyoncé, Cardi B, & SZA

It got ugly real quick.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
J. Holiday In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Singer J. Holiday tried his luck this week when he made some not so friendly comments about Cardi B, SZA, and even Beyoncé.

In an Instagram post, the “Bed” singer vented about the lack of male R&B singers getting nominated for awards. According to him, “the Black man is still losing to the woman.” Watch his explanation below.

 

Of course, since he came for three of the hottest artists in the game right now, folks swiftly dragged him across the Twitter universe. Swipe through to check out people’s reactions!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Omarosa Lands New Speaking Engagements Job
 9 hours ago
01.23.18
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 12 hours ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 2 days ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Photos