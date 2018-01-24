Real Housewives of Atlanta Mid-Season Trailer [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator Costume Is Peak Petty
1. The #RHOA Ladies Go All Out For Halloween1 of 13
2. NeNe Leakes & Gregg Leakes As A Roach & Exterminator2 of 13
3. NeNe Leakes & Gregg Leakes As A Roach & Exterminator3 of 13
4. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In “BAPS”4 of 13
5. Cynthia As 50 Cent5 of 13
6. Cynthia Bailey As 50 Cent & Sheree Whitfield As The Queen Of The Nile6 of 13
7. Kandi Burruss As A Sexy Pennywise7 of 13
8. Kandi As Sexy Pennywise8 of 13
9. Marlo Hampton As Halle Berry In “BAPS”9 of 13
10. Kandi Burruss As A Sexy Pennywise10 of 13
11. Kandi Burruss As A Sexy Pennywise11 of 13
12. Kim Zolciak Biermann As A Playmate & Kroy Biermann As Hugh Hefner12 of 13
13. Porsha Williams As A Dead Bride & Kenya Moore As A Peacook (We Think)13 of 13
