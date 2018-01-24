Drake Back In The Studio Working On New Music

Drake Back In The Studio Working On New Music

The 6 God is back in the studio cooking up new heat.

It looks like Drizzy SZN is fast approaching. Just days removed from his Scary Hours EP, which saw the release of two new songs “God’s Plan” & “Diplomatic Immunity,” the 6 God is back in the studio working on new music. On Monday night, Drake took his Instagram Stories to share a picture of his studio, alluding that he’s busy cooking up some new heat at the moment.

RELATEDDrake Accused Of Stealing “Scary Hours” EP Cover Artwork

Unfortunately, nothing else was revealed as the photo simply shows his OVO sweatshirt on the engineer’s chair with a computer screen in the background showing the Jumpman & OVO owl logos, but its definitely good news anytime Drizzy is spotted working on new music.

