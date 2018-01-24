Kevin Love Gets Blamed By Cavaliers in Major Locker Room Argument

Kevin Love Gets Blamed By Cavaliers in Major Locker Room Argument

Via | ESPN

Sources: Kevin Love takes heat from Cavs over illness, absence

The Cleveland Cavaliers held a fiery team meeting in the practice facility locker room prior to Monday’s practice, during which several players challenged the legitimacy of Kevin Love‘s illness that led him to leave Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma City early and miss Sunday’s practice, league sources told ESPN.

Several players were pushing for the Cavaliers’ management and coaching staff to hold Love accountable for leaving the arena before the end of Saturday’s game, and then missing Sunday’s practice, league sources told ESPN.

The meeting was loud and intense, only calming down once Love spoke to those gathered in the room and explained himself, league sources said.

READ MORE

 

