Shameless Beauty: Adwoa Aboah Makes Her Marc Jacobs Beauty Debut

You may not know her name, but her face is unforgettable! Adwoa Aboah is definitely the “it” girl of the moment. In less than 2 years the British model and activist has walked for major designers like Chanel, Miu Miu, Sonia Rykiel and more.
She has covered Vogue Italia, Vogue US and was featured as the cover model for British Vogue‘s inaugural issue under Edward Enningful. Ever since the stunning Aboah was announced as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in November of 2017, the fashion and beauty world has held it’s collective breath waiting on her campaign images to drop.
✨ Global Debut ✨⠀ ⠀ Self-Setting Finish. Invisible SPF Innovation. (You)thful, Only Better. Introducing Shameless, the newest foundation from #MarcJacobsBeauty. 29 flexible shades available online globally 2/9.⠀ ⠀ Featuring the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, @adwoaaboah by @davidsimsofficial. Makeup by @diane.kendal, creative direction by @kegrand, hair by @guidopalau, nails by @jinsoonchoi. #SoShameless
They did not disappoint. Launching the new Shameless foundation, the vintage-inspired photo (shot by David Sims) has Aboah’s signature freckles front and center topped off by a lilac scarf and straw hat. She looks beautiful! This is not the first time that Aboah has worked with Marc Jacobs, she walked in his NYFW show last February.
The elephant in the room with any new foundation launch is whether or not there are going to be shades that work for us. The Shameless Youthful-Look 24-H Longwear Foundation ($49) is an oil-free medium coverage foundation that will come in 29 shades for all skin tones. The 24-hour claims are due to the formula having a setting powder mixed in, a patented “infinity milling” process, eliminating the need for extra products.
✨ Show off your skin shamelessly. ✨ Introducing Shameless, the newest foundation from #MarcJacobsBeauty. 29 flexible shades available online globally 2/9. ⠀ ⠀ Discover what makes @adwoaaboah, the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, feel beautiful. Featuring @themarcjacobs, directed by @jessejjenkins, makeup by @diane.kendal, with creative direction by @kegrand. #SoShameless
The foundation also provides UV protection of SPF 25. Worried about looking ashy? No need as the sunscreen is encapsulated and “flashback-free,” so it won’t leave you with a gray or whitish cast in photos. The formula also includes anti-aging ingredients snow mushroom and blue daisy extract to help plump and hydrate the skin.
The entire line will be available worldwide February 2018 at Sephora, sephora.com, marcjacobs.com, select Marc Jacobs stores, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Net-a-Porter. Beauties, will you be trying?
