Rickey Smiley Explains Why It Can Be Hard To Do Shows In His Hometown [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is always out and about, spreading joy and laughter with his comedic chops! He talks about his excitement to be in New Orleans this weekend to do some comedy shows. On Thursday and Friday, however, he’ll be in his hometown of Birmingham at the Star Dome hosting some shows, not just doing stand up sets.

Rickey also talks about the difficulty artists sometimes have doing shows at home, because everybody you know wants free tickets. Rickey explains that his own parents went and purchased their tickets to the show, so it’s unfair for everybody who is friends with the performer to expect to get in for free. The free tickets, he says, are for the ministry of comedy, to help folks who need to heal Click on the audio player to hear more from this discussion in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

