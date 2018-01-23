PETTY WAP: Passenger Kicked Off Plane For Wearing ALL His Clothes To Avoid Baggage Fees

Now this is the definition of petty…but we can’t even be mad at him though! LOL

via: People

The latest battle over baggage fees is putting the Basic Economy outrage to shame.

Passenger Ryan Carney Williams caused a social media frenzy after posting videos of himself donning numerous layers of clothing to avoid excess baggage fees on a British Airways flight from Keflavik, Iceland to London. According to the Evening Standard, Williams had purchased a hand-baggage only ticket, but attempted to board with an oversize bag. Williams reportedly piled on much of his wardrobe in order to cut down on the bag’s weight — a tactic he claims the airline originally agreed to. But after bundling up in multiple coats and tying sweaters around his neck, he was still refused entry onto the flight.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: