PETTY WAP: Passenger Kicked Off Plane For Wearing ALL His Clothes To Avoid Baggage Fees

Now this is the definition of petty…but we can’t even be mad at him though! LOL
via: People
The latest battle over baggage fees is putting the Basic Economy outrage to shame.
Passenger Ryan Carney Williams caused a social media frenzy after posting videos of himself donning numerous layers of clothing to avoid excess baggage fees on a British Airways flight from Keflavik, Iceland to London. According to the Evening Standard, Williams had purchased a hand-baggage only ticket, but attempted to board with an oversize bag. Williams reportedly piled on much of his wardrobe in order to cut down on the bag’s weight — a tactic he claims the airline originally agreed to. But after bundling up in multiple coats and tying sweaters around his neck, he was still refused entry onto the flight.