Photo by

9 O'Clock News
PETTY WAP: Passenger Kicked Off Plane For Wearing ALL His Clothes To Avoid Baggage Fees

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
LaGuardia Airport, New York City

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

Now this is the definition of petty…but we can’t even be mad at him though! LOL

via: People

The latest battle over baggage fees is putting the Basic Economy outrage to shame.

Passenger Ryan Carney Williams caused a social media frenzy after posting videos of himself donning numerous layers of clothing to avoid excess baggage fees on a British Airways flight from Keflavik, Iceland to London. According to the Evening Standard, Williams had purchased a hand-baggage only ticket, but attempted to board with an oversize bag. Williams reportedly piled on much of his wardrobe in order to cut down on the bag’s weight — a tactic he claims the airline originally agreed to. But after bundling up in multiple coats and tying sweaters around his neck, he was still refused entry onto the flight.

