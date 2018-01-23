Too Short Being Sued For Sexual Battery

Too Short is now being sued for multiple sexual batteries.

Via: TMZ

The rap legend is facing a lawsuit … filed Friday in Los Angeles by a woman named Teana Louis. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Teana says Too Short sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions … between June and October of 2016.

In the suit, she says the attacks included forced oral sex, vaginal sex and sodomy.

Teana says she and Short met in December 2015, and eventually produced a song together in April 2016. She claims that’s when he made the first unwanted advances. She claims the first assault went down in June when they went to a hotel room in Downtown L.A.

