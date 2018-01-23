Music
Home > Music

Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Kim Zolciak

Kim must have tried it with Kandi.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss came face-to-face with Kim Zolciak and it looked like an epic blowout.

With almost half the season under our belt, there’s still so much more drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A trailer for the back-half of RHOA season 10 gave us a brief glimpse into some of the can’t-miss moments still to come: Sheree Whitfield’s boyfriend dropped some hints about his past with NeNe Leakes, Eva Marcille makes her debut, and Kenya Moore’s going to debut her husband.

But the juiciest clip from this video is when Kandi snaps on Kim, who probably forgot who she was talking to.

Kim and Kandi were sitting down in a restaurant when Kim tried RHOA’s foremost entrepreneur. That’s when Kandi had to get her line, stating, “Who the f*c k you cussin’ at? If you want to go there, I will,”

RELATED STORIES:

Backpedaling Much? Kim Zolciak Now Says Kandi Burruss Never Sexually Propositioned Her

The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 19 hours ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 7 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 7 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos