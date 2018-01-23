Why Ciara Is Totally Qualified To Speak On Women, Dating & Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Ciara was roasted on social media after she shared a quote from a pastor about women looking to get married. The quote urged women to level up to find the man that is husband material for them. Ciara immediately got roasted for her advice, and fans cited her relationship to Future as the reason why she shouldn’t be the one to talk.
But Ciara went through all of that mess with Future and found her dream guy to marry and family with. doesn’t that make her qualified to speak on it? Check out the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
