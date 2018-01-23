The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Ciara Is Totally Qualified To Speak On Women, Dating & Marriage [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Ciara was roasted on social media after she shared a quote from a pastor about women looking to get married. The quote urged women to level up to find the man that is husband material for them. Ciara immediately got roasted for her advice, and fans cited her relationship to Future as the reason why she shouldn’t be the one to talk.

But Ciara went through all of that mess with Future and found her dream guy to marry and family with. doesn’t that make her qualified to speak on it? Check out the audio player above to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Is Ciara Rushing Into Pregnancy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Gary’s Tea: Is Future The Reason Ciara Isn’t Friends With The Kardashians Anymore? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

13 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (1/13-1/19)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 hours ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos