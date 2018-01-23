The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Explains Why Mo’Nique’s Strategy Against Netflix Isn’t Smart [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Mo’Nique made a video after reportedly turning down a $500,000 offer from Netflix to do a comedy special. In the video, she implored her viewers to boycott Netflix, and detailed her back-and-forth with the company about her pay. She compared her offer to the $20 million Netflix offered Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle, as well as the $11 million Amy Schumer was offered, which she negotiated up to $13 million.

Mo’Nique’s call for a boycott isn’t going too well, however, as people don’t seem to agree with the academy winning actress & comedian. Rickey Smiley points out, while she very well is a legend, there’s different levels to legendary, and her level may not warrant her going about the situation in this way. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

