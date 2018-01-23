The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Tracee Ellis Ross Demanding Too Much Pay For “Black-Ish”? [EXCLUSIVE]

The conversation around the gender wage gap in Hollywood is brewing strong. “Black-Ish” actress and Hollywood royalty Tracee Ellis Ross was apparently in renegotiations for her contract on the hit show, and reportedly asked for a raise close the gap between her pay and co-star Anthony Anderson‘s.

The thing is, Anthony Anderson is doing double-duty on Black-ish as an actor in the show and the executive producer, so of course his paychecks are heftier. Are her demands unreasonable? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

The Latest:

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

31 Photos Of Black Women Rocking Tracee Ellis Ross’ Collection With JCPenney

Tracee Ellis Ross released a collection with JCPenney. The affordable collection has nothing over $75.00. We reviewed our favorite pieces from the collection; however, we’re showing you how regular women (and even a few celebs!) all over are wearing and styling her clothing. Which looks do you like best? Click through our gallery and check out these stylish Black women looking fashionable AND supporting Tracee!

