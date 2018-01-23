Uncategorized
Sterling K. Brown Makes History At SAG Awards, Delivers Epic Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Posted 3 hours ago
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Sterling K. Brown and his recent run of awards landed him in the history books once more. Brown became the first Black actor to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series and delivered yet another epic acceptance speech in the process.

Brown, who is part of the cast of NBC’s hit drama This Is Us, graciously took the stage and while he was pressed for time, Brown displayed more of his usual humility while making sure to acknowledge his cast.

Also of note, Brown took special care to center his wife, actress Ryan Michelle Bathe as he typically has, and also dropped a funny shout out to his “white family” from This is Us with a clever reference to Get Out. Adding to Brown’s SAG Awards tally, This Is Us won for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

According to Deadline, Brown spoke backstage and spoke about the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement and the need for diversity in the entertainment industry. He also spoke on his advantage of male privilege and how men should make workspaces safer by starting with thoughtfulness.

In an E! News report, Brown revealed that he heard from Oprah Winfrey and other stars congratulating him on the big win. However, adding to the charm of the actor, Brown shares he keeps all his awards locked away in his garage in a bid to keep himself humble.

Watch Sterling K. Brown’s speech below.

Photo: Getty

