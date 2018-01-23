Audience Member Runs Up to Attack Comedian Steve Brown on Stage

Comic Steve Brown was assaulted with his own mic stand and stool while performing standup Sunday night in South Carolina.

According to footage shared online, the comedian and former “Comic View” writer was wrapping up a multi-night stand at The Comedy House in Columbia when an audience member in the front row had apparently heard enough.

Brown asked the man what was wrong, and that was all she wrote.

After the incident, Brown updated his fans on social media:

I told my so called attacker that I was gonna let him tire himself out and then KO his ass. He panicked and started throwing shit. #truestory — Steven W. Brown (@comicstevebrown) January 22, 2018

TMZ is reporting that the Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. has opened an investigation into the attack. So far, no arrests.

As the story gained traction, Brown took to Instagram to thank well wishers and call for more security at comedy venues.

