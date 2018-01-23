Snoop Dogg Helps Out Colin Kaepernick with the #MillionDollarPledge

Snoop Dogg Helps Out Colin Kaepernick with the #MillionDollarPledge

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick has been out of a job for quite some time, but the controversial former NFL quarterback hasn’t left the public eye. Nor has he neglected to honor his philanthropic #MillionDollarPledge to donate $1 million to charitable causes, despite losing his primary form of income.

By teaming up with famous friends like Sean “Diddy” Combs (AKA “Love“) and Stephen Curry, he’s managed to earn the GQ Citizen Of The Year honor he was awarded for taking his stand against police brutality and injustice while putting his money where his mouth is. In his latest push to live up to his pledge, he’s been posting $10,000 donations to various charitable causes hand-picked by entertainers and athletes, such as activist/actor Jesse Williams and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who have matched them as part of his #10for10 social initiative.

The latest partner is none other than Long Beach rapper-businessman Snoop Dogg, whose own philanthropic efforts have flown somewhat under the radar. However, with his $10,000 donation to Mothers Against Police Brutality (MAPB), he may become one of the faces of “rappers doing good” for their communities in the face of criticism that hip-hop promotes negativity.

 

