Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations Allegedly

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations Allegedly

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Reports have surfaced that ousted White House staffer Omarosa Manigault_Newman, allegedly may have taped confidential White House meetings.  According to theJasmineBrand.com

President Trump Holds Meeting Honoring Black History Month

Source: Pool / Getty

Omarosa Manigault-Newman may have taped confidential West Wing conversations and fears being caught up in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, sources tell the New York Daily News.

The former Celebrity Apprentice reality star’s last day with the Trump administration was Saturday and reportedly she’s seeking legal representation.

 The former White House staffer is said to have held exploratory meetings with several high profile attorneys for potential representation.

To date, she’s allegedly met with Bill Cosby’s former attorney, Monique Pressley.

She’s also met with Lisa Bloom, who currently represents Blac Chyna and also repped Harvey Weinstein.

A source says that the 43-year-old may become involved in Mueller’s investigation into possible connections between the Trump campaign and Russia’s election meddling. A source says,

Everyone knows Omarosa loves to record people and meetings using the voice notes app on her iPhone. Don’t be surprised if she has secret audio files on everyone in that White House, past and present staffers included.

Omarosa, who is said to be prepping a memoir, has yet to comment. I hope she stays safe in all this.

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Omarosa May Have Taped Secret White House Conversations…
 3 hours ago
01.23.18
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 1 day ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 4 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 5 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 1 week ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 week ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos