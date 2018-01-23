Feature Story
Here’s Visual Proof That Mariah Carey Songs Never Get Old

Mariah Carey Concert Afterparty At Sugar Factory American Brasserie On Ocean Drive In Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Mariah Carey is still a queen, honey — especially when it comes to being the one of the first original divas ever, with hits that span across generations.

Watch these students (who probably were about 5 years old when this song came out) belt out Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” during lunch. Even MC herself thought this was pretty epic.

 

What’s your favorite Mimi track to sing with friends? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook and let us know.

 

 

 

 

Photos