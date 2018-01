guy: …just one drink

me: no thank you

guy: come on it's just a drink

me: look, i'm sorry I just want to read my book while i wait for my bf

guy: what ur bf doesn't let you have friends?

random woman: Clara? Hi! *hugs* (whispers) u ok? women are great — Amna (@AGlasgowGirl) January 20, 2018

One woman was out by herself, trying to get some reading in, when a random guy wouldn’t stop bothering her. A second woman, who’d overheard, helped out by pretending to be a friend. Hit the flip to see how guys can use this old trick to help women in need too.

