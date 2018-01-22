News
Home > News

Hip Hop Culture Is Officially Banned From Chinese TV

Strict new rules take over.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
CHINA-CULTURE-MUSIC

Source: – / Getty

China is not here for hip hop culture, or at least, that’s what their government made clear recently.

According to Time and a Chinese news outlet called Sinathe country’s top media regulator — the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China (SAPPRFT) — is cutting TV’s ties to hip hop. They require that “programs should not feature actors with tattoos [or depict] hip hop culture, sub-culture (non-mainstream culture) and dispirited culture (decadent culture).”

The director of SAPPRFT’s publicity department, Gao Changli, was even more specific, laying out a list of “don’t” rules. They’re as follows:

“Absolutely do not use actors whose heart and morality are not aligned with the party and whose morality is not noble. Absolutely do not use actors who are tasteless, vulgar and obscene. Absolutely do not use actors whose ideological level is low and have no class.

Absolutely do not use actors with stains, scandals and problematic moral integrity.”

Intense.

This is sure to cause some discussion on culture and how it’s perceived throughout the world. Some prominent rap songs and performances have already been banned from the media in China. According to Tecent News, Rapper Mao Yanqi, aka VaVa, was cut from the variety show Happy Camp and the music from underground rapper Triple H was removed from major streaming sites.

Seems like things are getting real in China. What do you think of the government’s move? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook. 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
Trending
Cincinnati Music Festival Starts Announcing 2018 Lineup
 11 hours ago
01.22.18
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 6 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 7 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos