Dynasty: Roc Nation Sports Signs Another Top Recruit

A star Penn State running back is throwing the diamond up as he prepares for the pros — here’s why his agent could help secure a top pick.

Posted 3 hours ago
Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter Makes Announcement On the Steps Of City Hall Downtown Los Angeles

Star Penn State running back Saquon Barkley signed the dotted line with Roc Nation sports agency at the top of the year.

Fresh off a Firsta Bowl win, Barkley will give Roc Nation’s standout agent Kim Miale the keys to his young career.

The New York Business Journal calls Miale a benchmark-setting presence in the sports world as a female agent.

If Barkley is drafted in the top 10, as expected, it will be the fourth time in four years that Miale has represented or co-represented a top-10 NFL draft pick.

Of course, Barkley’s historic 94-yard run in the Fiesta Bowl will also help his draft stock.

Moxye Reports:

Miale is representing Barkley on the field and is co-representing him for all off-the-field endeavors with Michael Yormark, Roc Nation president and chief of branding and strategy.

Photos