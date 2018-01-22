The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How To Break Up With A Woman [VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Conflict, arguement between African descent couple. Sadness, crying, anger.

Source: Pamela Moore / Getty

The men of “BET’s Mancave” were recently on Steve Harvey’s show and spoke about breaking up with women. This was a good topic and the audience was excited to hear their point of view. The men all had different opinions about breaking up, but they all agreed on not dragging a woman for a long time in a relationship if it wasn’t for them.

 

They talked about just being honest and telling the woman that you can’t do this anymore. Another man mentioned that just take all the blame for this break up. He even said, “Paint the picture of how much better she would be without you.” Talk about how God is going to bless her with something better and that things will work out. Do you agree with what the men said?

RELATED: Why Women Don’t Need To Be On “Mancave” To Be Included [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jeff Johnson On Why Women Will Want To Watch “Mancave” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lamar Odom Shares How He Really Feels About Khloè Kardashian Being Pregnant [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Break Ups To Make Ups: The Best Of The Worst Celebrity Love Affairs

12 photos Launch gallery

Break Ups To Make Ups: The Best Of The Worst Celebrity Love Affairs

Continue reading Break Ups To Make Ups: The Best Of The Worst Celebrity Love Affairs

Break Ups To Make Ups: The Best Of The Worst Celebrity Love Affairs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 3 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 6 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos