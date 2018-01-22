HBO Releases Teaser Trailer for New Movie Starring Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

Photo by

HBO Releases Teaser Trailer for New Movie Starring Al Pacino as Joe Paterno

HBO Winter TCA 2018

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

Have you sat down and thought to yourself “Man, I really want to watch an HBO movie about the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky scandal through the lens of the internal conflict of Joe Paterno, who is played by Al Pacino in said movie”? Well if you have, good news, because HBO’s Paterno, directed by Barry Levinson and starring Pacino as the former Penn State head football coach, is coming out sometime this spring.

There aren’t too many details right now — a cursory glance at the film’s website gives it a release date of Spring 2018, and the IMDb page, which is still operating under the film’s original title Happy Valleyhas a full cast list that includes characters like “Penn State Student” and “Wealthy Donor.” Riley Keough is in it, too.

On Friday, HBO gave us a glimpse into what we can expect by dropping a teaser trailer for the film. It appears that the movie will include some footage from back in November of 2011, when the Sandusky scandal took over State College, Pa.

But the big thing I want to talk about here happens around the 16-second mark, when Pacino busts out what is easily the worst impression of Paterno that I have heard in my entire life. Seeing as how Paterno impressions in State College are (well, were) as common as Harry Caray impressions in Chicago, that says a lot. Paterno, prior to his passing in 2012, was known for having a high-pitched, almost squeaky, and mild-mannered voice.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of George Gojkovich and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FilmMagic and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of HBO, YouTube, and Uproxx

