Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

RIP: Fredo Santana Dead At 27

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Fredo Santana

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Hip Hop has lost another young king too soon.

According to reports, Chicago rapper, and Chief Keef‘s cousin, Fredo Santana was found dead in his LA home by his girlfriend on Friday. Santana has been publicly open about his lean addiction over the years, which causes severe seizures.

 

Fredo has also been publicly battling kidney and liver problems for a while, due to the lean. The health scare forced the emcee to get clean back in 2017 and he was sober for 7 months when the fatal seizure occurred.

Santana also has an 8-month old newborn.

Celebs took to social media to send their condolences. Hit the flip to check it out.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 3 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 6 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos