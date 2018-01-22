5 Things That Are Affected By The Government Shut Down

Congress needed to pass a budget resolution by the end of Friday to fund the government, however, Democrats and Republicans can’t come to an agreement on the bill – more specifically on immigration measures.

The conundrum is that Republicans are blaming the Democrats, because in order for Congress to pass the funding bill, they’ll need 60 votes from Dems. But dems are blaming Republicans because they control the White House and both sides of Congress.

.@realDonaldTrump has been rooting for a "good shutdown" since May. This is the first time the government has ever shut down when one party controlled every branch of government. Republicans can't govern.https://t.co/ZziMs4BpOf — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) January 20, 2018

The last government shutdown was in 2013 and lasted 16 days. But how does that affect your day to day life? Hit the flip to find out.

