Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

5 Things That Are Affected By The Government Shut Down

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
US-VOTE-REPUBLICANS-TRUMP

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Congress needed to pass a budget resolution by the end of Friday to fund the government, however, Democrats and Republicans can’t come to an agreement on the bill – more specifically on immigration measures.

The conundrum is that Republicans are blaming the Democrats, because in order for Congress to pass the funding bill, they’ll need 60 votes from Dems. But dems are blaming Republicans because they control the White House and both sides of Congress.

The last government shutdown was in 2013 and lasted 16 days. But how does that affect your day to day life? Hit the flip to find out.

 

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 3 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 6 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos