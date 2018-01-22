Melanin Magic Is These Hot Pics Of Marjorie Harvey, Lori Harvey & Teyana Taylor

Marjorie Harvey has been a hot topic all week long after pics of her and her daughter, Lori Harvey flaunting their banging bodies on the beach with Teyana Taylor made their rounds on the Internet.

The girls hit up Cabo for Lori’s 21st birthday and melanin madness sent social media into a frenzy.

I don’t think anyone lives a better life then Marjorie Harvey — Bea🇩🇴 (@missBeatriiz) January 17, 2018

Haaaa guys I worked out for 4 days straight and my body still doesn’t look like Teyana Taylor’s 😕 pic.twitter.com/6qDB9Rdcu5 — Khomanani (@Khomanani_M) January 17, 2018

Teyana linking with Marjorie & Lori only means we getting more fire pics ☝🏾☝🏾☝🏾 — Knight 🌹 (@knightsglow) January 15, 2018

that picture of teyana taylor and lori harvey just yelled at me not to slack on my gym schedule..which i'm doing right now. — chad hugo (@hellolourdes_) January 17, 2018

Luckily for most of us, there’s still time to get our body right and skin glowing before Summer. Thanks @RobertEctor for bringing the heat!

Hit the flip for more of those fire pics and some inspiration.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: