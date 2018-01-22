9 O'Clock News
Machine Gun Kelly Lands Upcoming Netflix Movie Role

Machine Gun Kelly Will Play Tommy Lee In Upcoming Netflix Motley Crue Biopic

The rapper will soon be making another move in the acting world with his latest role for a Netflix biopic of one of the most iconic rock groups of all time.

Machine Gun Kelly will be portraying Tommy Lee in an upcoming Netflix biopic of Motley Crue, The DirtVariety reports. The rapper confirmed his role on Twitter last night and said he’ll be finishing up his next album before he starts shooting for the film.

“i got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. kept it in the family.” He wrote, “i WILL learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming.”

 

The upcoming Machine Gun Kelly biopic is an adaptation of the band’s biography, “The Dirt” which was released in 2001. The film will follow the group’s rise to fame in the 1980’s.

