Diddy Wants Cassie To Be His Next Babymama

Can't stop. Won't stop.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 hours ago
Diddy is ready to have more kids and his longtime girlfriend, Cassie, could be the latest lady to carry his babies.

Could there be two more kids in Diddy’s future? During a recent chat with The Breakfast Club, the father of six revealed that he’d like to expand his family someday.

“Without a doubt, I love children,” he told the hosts. “I could go to eight without a problem. Can’t stop, won’t stop. Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want.”

Diddy has a number of baby mamas: Misa Hylton, Kimberly Porter, and Sarah Chapman. He hinted that he’d like Cassie to be the fourth.

He said, “I would only have it with my girl, of course,” he confirmed.

Photos