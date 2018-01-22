Why Meek Mill Doesn’t Deserve Lawsuit Over Shooting [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill is facing a third lawsuit from a fan who got shot at one of his concerts. The Philly rapper is currently already down and out, serving controversial time for dropped charges that violated his probation, while the FBI investigates the judge who made the decision to do so.

To make matters worse, Meek Mill didn’t have anything to do with the shooting going down! Is it fair for him to take the legal fall for it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

