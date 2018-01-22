Meek Mill is facing a third lawsuit from a fan who got shot at one of his concerts. The Philly rapper is currently already down and out, serving controversial time for dropped charges that violated his probation, while the FBI investigates the judge who made the decision to do so.
To make matters worse, Meek Mill didn’t have anything to do with the shooting going down! Is it fair for him to take the legal fall for it? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.
RELATED: Why It’s Garbage To Say Meek Mill Is A “Danger To The Community” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Meek Mill Explains Why He’s On Probation For 16 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Meek Mill: “I Don’t Wanna Have To Wake Up & Sell My Soul For Money All Day” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Wendy Williams Asks Rickey Smiley About Dating Porsha Williams [VIDEO]
- Watch Joey Bada$$ Brilliantly Flip A Prince Classic On ‘When Thugs Cry’
- NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet: Black Hollywood Reveals Why It’s Important To Support Black Media
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Are You Feeling Anika Noni Rose’s New Hair Color?
- Why Meek Mill Doesn’t Deserve Lawsuit Over Shooting [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Marchesa Profited Off Power And Missed The Mark By Not Supporting The #MeToo Movement
- Omarosa: Could Alleged Secret Recordings Bring Down The White House?
- Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
- Dueces! Trump Appointee Quits After Saying ‘Black Race’ Has ‘Lax’ Morals
- How Kodak Black Got His Own Damn Self Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]