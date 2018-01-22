The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 55 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Justin Timberlake is this year’s Super Bowl headliner. When this news was announced, folks couldn’t help thinking back to 2004, when Justin infamously exposed Janet Jackson‘s breast live on national television. The incident had different affects on the careers of Janet and Justin respectively, and lead to a span of many years of tame, rigid rules for halftime performances.

Now that Justin has been invited back, the right thing to do would be for him to bring Janet out as a surprise, and many fans have their fingers crossed for just that. But Da Brat, on the contrary, thinks Timberlake doesn’t deserve it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why It’s A Good Thing Janet Jackson Left Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Keep Her Baby From Her Family [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Is Wissam Al Mana’s Message To Janet Jackson Creepy Or Sweet? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

25 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

Continue reading Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

Then & Now: 50 Fabulous Photos Of Janet Jackson Through The Years

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 3 days ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 3 days ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 4 days ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 6 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 6 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.18
Photos