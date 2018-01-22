Why Janet Jackson Shouldn’t Join Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]

Justin Timberlake is this year’s Super Bowl headliner. When this news was announced, folks couldn’t help thinking back to 2004, when Justin infamously exposed Janet Jackson‘s breast live on national television. The incident had different affects on the careers of Janet and Justin respectively, and lead to a span of many years of tame, rigid rules for halftime performances.
Now that Justin has been invited back, the right thing to do would be for him to bring Janet out as a surprise, and many fans have their fingers crossed for just that. But Da Brat, on the contrary, thinks Timberlake doesn’t deserve it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
