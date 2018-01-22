The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Is Toya Wright Overreacting To Reginae Carter’s Portrayal On “Growing Up Hip-Hop?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Toya Wright, the mother of Lil Wayne‘s daughter, Reginae Carter, is apparently taking some issue with the way she is being painted on “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.” According to Gary With Da Tea, she is so upset that she is reportedly leaving the show. But when it comes to reality TV especially, the depictions of cast members are really not in their control. Is Toya overreacting?  Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

Photos