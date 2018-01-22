The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Kodak Black, Amber Rose, Birdman & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Time for  another Flow N’ Go! In this fire freestyle, Headkrack and Da Brat rapped about Kodak Black latest jail time, Amber Rose’s breast reduction, Birdman‘s financial troubles, Rickey Smiley‘s Wendy Williams Show appearance, and more! Click on the audio player to hear all of the explosive bars in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

