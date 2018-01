Maria More Shares Exercise Tips To Keep That Extra Weight Off [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you been trying to lose weight? Maria More the fitness expert sat down to talk about things you can do to keep those extra pounds off. More talked about being more inspirational to people on her social media pages and encouraging them to exercise. Da Brat mentioned that seeing More so fit sometimes intimidates her.

More talked about how in the winter time people don’t want to go to the gym and encourages everyone to work out at home. Headkrack spoke about what people that are bigger can do besides run. More believes that they shouldn’t do traditional exercises, but instead try the elliptical, adjusting calories and staying away from fattening foods. More has so many exercises you can try at home, but you have to want to conquer this goal.

