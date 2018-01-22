Feature Story
How Ja Rule Views His History Of Beef With 50 Cent Vs. How 50 Sees It

Written By: Nia Noelle

Baby Phat Party - Arrivals and Inside

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

On Friday, folks woke up to a blast from the early 2000’s past when Ja Rule unexpectedly tweeted:

He continued:

Let’s not forget when Ja broke down the math on how he won the first round of beef against 50 Cent.

 

 

We all know 50 Cent has a different sense of humor than most – so much so that sometimes you can’t tell if he’s serious or joking when he’s coming for folks. But when it comes to Ja, it seems Fif’s inner bully comes out in full force.

Hit the flip to see what both Queens rappers really think about the 15 year long beef. Who do you believe?

Photos