The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Kandi Burruss’ sex life is a hot topic on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. At this point, Porsha and now Kim Zolciak-Biermann have accused the business mogul of unwanted sexual advances.
In case you missed it, Kim allegedly claimed Kandi wanted her “box.” Kandi, of course, claimed Kim was lying and a brief Twitter beef ensued.
Welp, we caught up with Kandi, who revealed Kim texted her the other night claiming producers edited the show and twisted her words around. Get the scoop when you hit the play button above.
