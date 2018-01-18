Music
Home > Music

The Tea Hath Spilleth: Kandi Burruss Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann Texted Her After Twitter Drama

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Kandi Burruss’ sex life is a hot topic on Real Housewives Of Atlanta. At this point, Porsha and now Kim Zolciak-Biermann have accused the business mogul of unwanted sexual advances.

In case you missed it, Kim allegedly claimed Kandi wanted her “box.” Kandi, of course, claimed Kim was lying and a brief Twitter beef ensued.

Welp, we caught up with Kandi, who revealed Kim texted her the other night claiming producers edited the show and twisted her words around. Get the scoop when you hit the play button above.

RELATED STORIES:

Kandi Burruss: I’m Not The ‘Boss From Hell’

Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 13 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 14 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 15 hours ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Photos