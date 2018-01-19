Music
Home > Music

Black Hollywood Slays The NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 4 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
49th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The NAACP Image Awards are one of the only awards shows that highlight and showcase Black excellence. This year, the illustrious ceremony was held on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, providing the perfect set-up for the biggest Black event of the year.

#TeamBeautiful tackled the red carpet where we spoke to Black Hollywood about Black issues like, why Black media matters, the upcoming Black Panther film and Oprah potentially running for president.

Find out their witty responses and what they wore on the carpet when you hit the play button, above.

RELATED STORIES:

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Who Rocked Their Plus Size Curves Best At The 2018 NAACP Image Awards?

Beauty Influencer Jackie Aina Becomes The First YouTuber To Receive NAACP Image Award

NAACP Image Awards 2018 Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

32 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards

The 49th Annual NAACP Image Awards took place on Monday evening in Pasadena, California. If you thought the Sunday night dinner brought out some stylish looks, wait till you see this red carpet. See the best in Black Hollywood come out to celebrate our achievements and each other. We have all the best red carpet looks here. Click through our gallery and tell us your favorite!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Chad Ochocino IS The Father Of Baby Number…
 5 mins ago
01.19.18
Cardi B Reportedly Inks Her 1st Movie Deal!
 6 mins ago
01.19.18
Birdman Forced Out Of $12 Million Mansion Due…
 20 hours ago
01.18.18
Angela Bassett-Led Series ‘911’ Renewed For Season 2
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Trailer Drops For Paula Patton + Omar Epps…
 21 hours ago
01.18.18
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 3 days ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 1 week ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
Photos