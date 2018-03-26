Enter to Win Tickets to the Platinum Comedy Tour

101.1 The Wiz has your exclusive chance to win tickets to the Platinum Comedy Tour featuring Mike Epps, Rickey Smiley, Deray Davis and Tony Rock April 20th at the U.S. Bank Arena! Download The WIZ mobile app to your smart phone and enter to win! It’s simple!

Don’t have the Wiz App?! It’s simple download the app to your smartphone and enter to win right now!

scroll down for official contest rules

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS] 99 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley 1 of 99 2. Rickey Smiley 2 of 99 3. Rickey Smiley 3 of 99 4. Iyanla Vanzant & Rickey Smiley 4 of 99 5. Rickey Smiley 5 of 99 6. Rickey Smiley & Dr. E. Dewey Smith 6 of 99 7. Rickey Smiley 7 of 99 8. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 8 of 99 9. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” book cover 9 of 99 10. Rickey Smiley & Dr. E. Dewey Smith 10 of 99 11. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 11 of 99 12. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 12 of 99 13. Rickey Smiley & Dr. E. Dewey Smith 13 of 99 14. Rickey Smiley & Dr. E. Dewey Smith 14 of 99 15. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 15 of 99 16. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 16 of 99 17. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 17 of 99 18. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 18 of 99 19. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 19 of 99 20. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 20 of 99 21. Rickey Smiley Promotes His Book “Stand By Your Truth” 21 of 99 22. Rickey Smiley 22 of 99 23. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 23 of 99 24. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 24 of 99 25. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 25 of 99 26. Rickey Smiley Visits New Life Covenant Church In Chicago 26 of 99 27. Rickey Smiley audio 27 of 99 28. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 28 of 99 29. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 29 of 99 30. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 30 of 99 31. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 31 of 99 32. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 32 of 99 33. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 33 of 99 34. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 34 of 99 35. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 35 of 99 36. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 36 of 99 37. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 37 of 99 38. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 38 of 99 39. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 39 of 99 40. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 40 of 99 41. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 41 of 99 42. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 42 of 99 43. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 43 of 99 44. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 44 of 99 45. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 45 of 99 46. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 46 of 99 47. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 47 of 99 48. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 48 of 99 49. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 49 of 99 50. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 50 of 99 51. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 51 of 99 52. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 52 of 99 53. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 53 of 99 54. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 54 of 99 55. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 55 of 99 56. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 56 of 99 57. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 57 of 99 58. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 58 of 99 59. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 59 of 99 60. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 60 of 99 61. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 61 of 99 62. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 62 of 99 63. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 63 of 99 64. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 64 of 99 65. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 65 of 99 66. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 66 of 99 67. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 67 of 99 68. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 68 of 99 69. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 69 of 99 70. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 70 of 99 71. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 71 of 99 72. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 72 of 99 73. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 73 of 99 74. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 74 of 99 75. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 75 of 99 76. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 76 of 99 77. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 77 of 99 78. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 78 of 99 79. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 79 of 99 80. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 80 of 99 81. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 81 of 99 82. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 82 of 99 83. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 83 of 99 84. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 84 of 99 85. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 85 of 99 86. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 86 of 99 87. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 87 of 99 88. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 88 of 99 89. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 89 of 99 90. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 90 of 99 91. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 91 of 99 92. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 92 of 99 93. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 93 of 99 94. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 94 of 99 95. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 95 of 99 96. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 96 of 99 97. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 97 of 99 98. Rickey Smiley “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life” Book Signing In Lafayette, Louisiana At Barnes & Noble 98 of 99 99. Rickey Smiley Stand By Your Truth And Then Run For Your Life book cover 99 of 99 Skip ad Continue reading Enter to Win Tickets to the Platinum Comedy Tour Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

Platinum Comedy Tour Mike Epps

Register-To-Win Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION:

The Platinum Comedy Tour with Mike Epps “register to win” sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on March 26th 2018 and end on April 6th 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). On Monday April 9th 2018 the winner will be awarded. This Sweepstakes will be conducted exclusively on the 101.1 The Wiz Mobile App and the 100.3 R+B & Old School Mobile App. Two (2) winners will be awarded One (1) pair of tickets to The Platinum Comedy Tour featuring Mike Epps at The US Bank Arena on April 20th 2018 located at 100 Broadway Cincinnati, OH 45202 (ARV = $200.00) (“Prize”).

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WIZF-FM & WOSL-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area, and are 18 years of age and older will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

1. Sweepstakes participants must register through the stations mobile app. Contest participants must download the 101.1 The Wiz app or the 100.3 R+B & Old School mobile app onto their mobile phone and register.

2. Upon downloading the app, participants are to follow the instructions on the entry form including entering their name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win

3. After completing the registration process, qualified entrants will be eligible for a chance to win.

4. All mobile app entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Friday April 6th 2018, or they will be void.

5. One entry per person per day per during the Sweepstakes Period.

6. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the mobile account at the time the entry was made.

7. Two (2) Winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received via app downloads. The Winners will be notified by phone and / or email.

8. Winners will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station located at 705 Central Avenue Suite 200 Cincinnati, OH 45202, to claim the Prize.

9. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim the Prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

10. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

11. Entrants agree to be bound by the terms of these Official Rules and by the decisions of Station management which will be final and binding in all matters pertaining to this Sweepstakes. All decisions made by the Station and Blue Chip Broadcasting (“Company”) management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Sweepstakes is open to listeners of the Station who are 18 years of age and older and are legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area.

2. Employees of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the [city], [state] metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

3. Participants may only win once during this Sweepstakes.

4. Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Station within the thirty (30) day period immediately preceding the start date of this Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. Only one person per family or household (whether related or not) may win in any promotion from the Station during any thirty (30) day period.

PRIZES:

1. The following Prize elements will be awarded:

• One (1) pair of tickets to The Platinum Comedy Tour featuring Mike Epps at The US Bank Arena on April 20th 2018 located at 100 Broadway Cincinnati, OH 45202 (ARV = $200.00) (“Prize”).

2. Transportation to and from any event venue (if applicable), meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner and his or her guest.

3. Movie passes, and/or special screening and premiere movie passes are valid for space available only. Seating is provided on a first-come-first-served basis.

4. To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

5. Dates and times of concerts, events, trips, and activities promoted by event sponsors are subject to change and those changes are deemed to be beyond the control of the Station. Changes of venue, cancellation of engagements by performing artists, and/or their management may be permanent in nature. The Station is not obligated to make any effort to find an alternative prize under these circumstances.

6. Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, Prize must be claimed at the Station’s offices by no later than 5pm on Friday March 9th 2018 at 5pm (which is close of business that day), or the Prize will be forfeited.

7. No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Station management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date official Station release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so will result in winner forfeiting the Prize.

9. If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes sponsor and / or Sweepstakes administrator if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

10. In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he/she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Sweepstakes Period.

5. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

6. All Sweepstakes winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Station, the Company, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded Prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

7. Winners must provide valid identification (i.e. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their Prize.

8. The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law.

9. So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

10. The Station, the Company, participating sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any entrant to complete or continue a telephone call, internet registration or text entry due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification.

11. By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Station and the Company have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

12. The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, promotional partners and other radio stations, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event, such an act should occur, the Station may in its sole discretion, offer the winner comparable prize(s) currently being offered by the Station in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.

13. If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s, control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at their sole discretion.

14. Copies of Sweepstakes rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the offices of the Station, located at 705 Central Avenue Suite 200 Cincinnati, OH 45202.