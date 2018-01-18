Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Nicki Minaj and Nas‘ elusive relationship has reportedly come to an end. While many people seem to wonder whether or not the couple was really ever dating, Gary With Da Tea says he’s not surprised about the split.

Follow @TheRSMS

Their relationship never had a chance, he says, because Nas is boring. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj Shouldn’t Take The Stand In Brother’s Rape Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Mariah Carey Start “Idol” Beef With Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: