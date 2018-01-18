The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Nicki Minaj and Nas‘ elusive relationship has reportedly come to an end. While many people seem to wonder whether or not the couple was really ever dating, Gary With Da Tea says he’s not surprised about the split.

Their relationship never had a chance, he says, because Nas is boring. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” at 6am ET.

