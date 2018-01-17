CAVS: LeBron Was Against Kyrie Trade According to Report

Photo by

Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

CAVS: LeBron Was Against Kyrie Trade According to Report

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 hour ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers are in turmoil. Their loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday night was their fourth straight, and they’ve managed to win just two out of their last 10 games leading to some growing discontent within the locker room. Their porous defense has been a lingering issue all season, but during their most recent skid, they’ve also ranked among the worst teams in the league on the other end of the court as well.

The latter is a particularly sore spot for the Cavs, who traded away one of the best scorers in the league last summer in Kyrie Irving and in return got an injured Isaiah Thomas, who is only now playing his way back into game shape. In short, it’s been the source of a lot of second-guessing.

Regarding Irving’s trade demand, there are competing philosophies on how to deal with his particular brand of malaise from an organizational standpoint. The San Antonio Spurs, for instance, faced a similar situation with LaMarcus Aldridge last summer, who likewise asked to be traded. But the Spurs stood their ground, with Gregg Popovich showing a willingness to alter his approach to better showcase Aldridge’s talents.

It was a different scenario for the Cavs, but there have been a lot of questions lately about whether the front office acquiesced to Irving too quickly and perhaps should’ve put more effort into making things work. According to a new report, that’s exactly what LeBron James wanted to happen at the time. Via Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

There was excitement in Cleveland for the pieces the Cavs got in the Irving trade. But as the season has unfolded, second-guessing has been developing. James himself was publicly supportive, but it is no secret within the organization that he was against trading Irving after the demand (and well before the now-famous Arthur tweet). It’s fair to wonder what might’ve happened had the Cavs simply told Irving, who was under contract for two more years, they weren’t trading him, as the Spurs held the line with Aldridge.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Gregory Shamus and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Maddie Meyer and Getty Images

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 22 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 23 hours ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Photos