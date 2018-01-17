Music
Seal Battles Sexual Assault Allegation Days After Urging Victims To Come Forward

The singer is under investigation for allegedly groping and forcibly kissing his next door neighbor.

Tracey Birdsall, Seal’s former neighbor, says that she and the singer once shared a close relationship–until an incident in the fall of 2016 severed their ties. Birdsall said she went over to Seal’s residence to retrieve a salad spinner, when he forcibly went in for a kiss, TMZ reports.

Birdsall said she was taken aback and openly questioned Seal’s intent, to which the singer replied, “I’m kissing you!”

Birdsall also said Seal made her uncomfortable by questioning her outfit choice of a tank top and shorts and commented on her breasts.

After the awkward encounter, Birdsall says Seal invited her to sit on the couch next to him. Moments later, she said he again commented other clothes and groped her. Birdsall said she excused herself and cut off contact with Seal after that.

The actress claimed Seal’s outspoken commentary on Oprah’s involvement with Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement spurred her to come forward with her story.

According to the outlet a criminal report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department–the incident is currently under investigation.

A representative for Seal released the following statement on behalf of the singer. “Seal vehemently denies the recent allegations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations,” the rep said.

Photos