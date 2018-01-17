Gurl Whet? Coco Says Her Curves Helped Pave The Way For Thick Girls Like Nicki Minaj

Ms. Coco really tried it with this one…and got dragged in the process.
Apparently, she believes that she and her large rump are the reasons why big butts have been accepted into the mainstream.
On social media, Ice T’s wife, who is also a “model” had the nerve to post that her body “changed history.”
“I helped pave the way for thick girls during the skinny genre (during the Kate Moss days what they call the waif era) to be noticed as beautiful..this was back before social media when magazines were popping, back before KimK, Nicki Minaj..( I mention them because young people see pop culture as the history makers but they need to know it started somewhere before them, this was also back before the plastic surgery craze. During my time it was pretty much Jlo that was making waves with the derriere phenomenon and Cindy Margolos was a popular bikini model and Buffie the Body was a popular urban model and of course I need to give props to Anna Nicole Smith for also seeing this vision..To have booty it was considered to be fat in the modeling world.. But I helped changed the minds of what booty was,” she wrote.
The 38-year-old added: “Today its a normal thing to see all different shapes and sizes, no one even thinks about it anymore. I helped history..I don’t want to toss it aside like it was nothing…Power to the booty and strong healthy women!”
Yeah, she tried it.
I am just so utterly confused by this woman’s audacity to believe that her and her alone had anything to do with the widespread acceptance of a body type that Black women have had since the beginning of time. Why is she taking credit for any of this?
And be clear: No one is jealous of this delusional white women, I’m just trying to understand what is going on here. Clearly, I wasn’t the only one who took issue with this nonsense. Black Twitter went in!
Heck, even former “Flavor of Love” star Deelishis taped a video response to Coco’s nonsense. While she admits she has love for Coco, she is clear that Ms. Thang needs to stop taking credit for the work that Melyssa Ford, Esther Baxter and others did before her.
BEAUTIES: What do you think about Coco’s statements?
