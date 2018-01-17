Why Gabourey Sidibe Is Taking Off The Entire Year [EXCLUSIVE]

Gary With Da Tea is pouring all the tea about K. Michelle. The singer recently got her booty removed and is recovering. He also talked about Gabourey Sidibe taking off the entire year from work. The actress will be having tonsillectomy surgery.

Follow @TheRSMS

The team didn’t understand why she needed the entire year off, but Gary believes she will be having more than just that done. She might show up in 2019 with a whole new body. We will just have to watch and wait to see what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe “Fighting” With Her Trainer Over What’s A Push Up

RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]

RELATED: K. Michelle Is Ready To Say Bye To Her Booty [VIDEO]

The Latest: