The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Gabourey Sidibe Is Taking Off The Entire Year [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 hour ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Gary With Da Tea is pouring all the tea about K. Michelle. The singer recently got her booty removed and is recovering. He also talked about Gabourey Sidibe taking off the entire year from work. The actress will be having tonsillectomy surgery.

The team didn’t understand why she needed the entire year off, but Gary believes she will be having more than just that done. She might show up in 2019 with a whole new body. We will just have to watch and wait to see what happens.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe “Fighting” With Her Trainer Over What’s A Push Up

RELATED: K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten Her Butt Implants Removed [VIDEO]

RELATED: K. Michelle Is Ready To Say Bye To Her Booty [VIDEO]

The Latest:

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

24 photos Launch gallery

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

11 Stars Before & After Plastic Surgery [PHOTOS]

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kevin Spacey Accused Of Racism, Saying The N-Word…
 22 hours ago
01.16.18
Angela Rye Tapped To Host New BET Show
 23 hours ago
01.16.18
14 items
LET’S MAKEUP: The Top Beauty Looks From The…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
Weird News| 19 Year Old Buys Expensive FAKE…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
CockTALES| Hacked! Police Forced To Listen To NWA’s…
 6 days ago
01.11.18
Gayle Tells Us What Oprah Is Saying About…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| H&M FINALLY Releases A Statement Following Their…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Maury’s At It Again. . .This Time…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
CockTALES| Nas & Kelis Reach New Child Custody…
 1 week ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Folks are Calling Ginuwine Trans-phobic for Not Kissing…
 1 week ago
01.09.18
Photos