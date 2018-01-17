The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Hilarious Rules About Going Number 2 In Other Peoples Homes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Let’s say you are at a friends house and need to use the bathroom to go number 2, what do you do? The Rickey Smiley Morning Show talks about having people over and one of your guests using the bathroom and blowing it up. In some homes you have two bathrooms, a powder room which only has a toilet and a sink and then upstairs the big bathroom.

Rickey Smiley expressed that if he’s cooking breakfast don’t blow up the downstairs bathroom near the kitchen because that’s rude. Da Brat explained that if she is dating someone you don’t want to tell them you have to go to the bathroom to do number 2. They all agreed that when you gotta go you gotta go, but make sure to have all the smell good in the bathroom to cover it up.

Iyanla Vanzant

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley: Best Of 2017, Part 2 [PHOTOS]

Photos