Ben Carson Wants You To Know He Doesn’t Always Agree With Trump

Yeah, right.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Ben Carson is  the unqualified secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and has a horrible history of defending Trump by any means necessary. Now, the good doctor wants you to know he doesn’t always agree with President Trump.

Maybe the “sh*thole” comments about Haiti and Africa inspired him, but he spoke at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on MLK Day, telling the audience, “I’m a member of this administration and I don’t agree with the president about everything that he says or of how it is said.” He also added, “If the way you say things is so inflammatory that people can’t hear your message, it is not helpful.” Carson said he doesn’t “do that anymore.” Really? So trying to take away fair housing from low-income people isn’t doing “that anymore”?

Furthermore, Carson babbles this at a convenient location on MLK Day, why doesn’t he say this to his face when Trump is creating destructive policy? Moreover, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wouldn’t agree with Ben Carson.

Watch the foolish moment below.

 

