The Wopsters: 10 Pictures That Prove Mr. And Mrs. Gucci Mane Are Cuter Than Ever As Husband And Wife

They're the definition of matching each other's fly

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 16

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have been absolutely killing the game since Guwop came home, and things have only gotten better since the two tied the knot only a few months ago. Not only is their story together an inspirational one, but it goes without saying that anyone who has seen this couple together knows just how fly Mr and Mrs. Davis are together.

Their outfit game along with their public displays of affection have only been increased since they said their vows to one another, and they have truly become a lot of people’s definition of relationship goals. From their adorable captions to their matching outfit color schemes, and ability to hustle and make money together: it’s a lot to aspire to.

Check out some of the most adorable pictures of Mr. and Mrs. Davis together and get inspired by their fly.

When u & babe get caught up in each other & forget y'all in public 😩

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

 

It takes a Queen to hold the attention of the King #RoyalCouple

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

