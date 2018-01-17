The Wopsters: 10 Pictures That Prove Mr. And Mrs. Gucci Mane Are Cuter Than Ever As Husband And Wife

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir have been absolutely killing the game since Guwop came home, and things have only gotten better since the two tied the knot only a few months ago. Not only is their story together an inspirational one, but it goes without saying that anyone who has seen this couple together knows just how fly Mr and Mrs. Davis are together.

Their outfit game along with their public displays of affection have only been increased since they said their vows to one another, and they have truly become a lot of people’s definition of relationship goals. From their adorable captions to their matching outfit color schemes, and ability to hustle and make money together: it’s a lot to aspire to.

Check out some of the most adorable pictures of Mr. and Mrs. Davis together and get inspired by their fly.

