At Their Best: 7 Dope Artists Continuing What Aaliyah Started

Today marks Aaliyah‘s 39th birthday and if she were still alive, we can only imagine how she would’ve looked at today’s current artists.

Would she see her influence? Would she be hopping on other people’s tracks?

Surely the smooth vocalist would have been pushing music forward herself. Aaliyah was more than sunshades and crop tops. She was a visionary and her impact is continually felt.

Swipe through to check out artists who are building on Aaliyah’s legacy via sound, style, or just overall fierceness.

