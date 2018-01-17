Feature Story
OMG: A Charity Benefits From Guy Saying ‘Gucci Gang’ 1 Million Times

He had to have set a record.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
No matter how you feel about Lil Pump‘s song “Gucci Gang,” there’s no denying how infectious it is. It’s liable to make folks randomly chant the words, simply because of its catchiness.

One YouTuber, Graham The Christian, took the song’s repetitive nature to a whole new level when he said the word “Gucci Gang” 1 million times over live streaming. He did it over the course of 15 consecutive days, allocating over 17 hours most days.

Graham decided to donate his proceeds from the streaming to Red Nose Day charity. They help children in poverty by serving meals, providing essential medical services and helping with housing, as well as education. Graham ended up raising over $10,000 for the organization.

If you have the patience to sit through Graham’s process, you can check out his video below!

